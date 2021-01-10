Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ONB. TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens cut Old National Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.00. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.