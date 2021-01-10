OKCash (OK) Market Capitalization Tops $3.02 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. OKCash has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $30,084.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,636.43 or 0.99635047 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008040 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00016454 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001887 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010464 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000336 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00044006 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,508,135 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

