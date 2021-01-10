Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of OIS opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.69 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oil States International will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Oil States International by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Oil States International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Oil States International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

