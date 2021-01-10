Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:OISHY opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. Oil Search has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $27.21.

About Oil Search

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit and Alaska Business Unit segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons, liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

