Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:OISHY opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. Oil Search has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $27.21.
About Oil Search
