ODUWA Hits 1-Day Volume of $21,426.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $21,426.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,090.86 or 0.99720538 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008217 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00016210 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001903 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00043990 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

