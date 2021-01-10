OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73.

About OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF)

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

