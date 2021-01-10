Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OII. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.51.

OII opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.56.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $439.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.23 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $216,331.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 542,652 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 157,806 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

