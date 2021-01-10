Numeraire (NMR) Market Capitalization Tops $124.50 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $124.50 million and approximately $15.25 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for $27.88 or 0.00072640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,614.80 or 0.04207474 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00322451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014384 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

NMR is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,172 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,465,645 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

