NULS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20.32 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. NULS has a total market cap of $28.44 million and approximately $20.32 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NULS has traded 30% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00023517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00108520 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.20 or 0.00628984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00232030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00054834 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012551 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

