NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Receives $17.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

NCNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of NuCana in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of NuCana from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get NuCana alerts:

Shares of NCNA opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $156.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.93.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($24.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($18.80) by ($5.20). As a group, analysts predict that NuCana will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNA. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,136,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in NuCana by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NuCana by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 209,368 shares in the last quarter. Abingworth LLP purchased a new position in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,233,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.