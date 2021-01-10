NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NRG Energy is on track to benefit from proper execution of its transformation plan. It targets to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 from its 2014 base value. The utility halted late and non-pay disconnects for residential clients in Texas to offer some relief to customers in times of financial distress post COVID-19 outbreak. The company continues to enhance its shareholder value through stock repurchases and dividend hikes. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, NRG Energy’s operations are subject to extensive regulations at both federal and state levels. Moreover, many of its facilities are getting old, thereby heightening risks of unplanned outages, which can disrupt operations and hurt profitability. Also, stiff competition in the wholesale power markets and cyber security hazards are added woes.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 638.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,053,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $614,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

