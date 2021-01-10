North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $10.23 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $12.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $316.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

