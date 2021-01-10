Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce $3.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 billion and the highest is $3.67 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $4.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $10.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $10.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In other news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,912,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1,183.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,702,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,318 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $19,256,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,535,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 908,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 868.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 676,841 shares during the period. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JWN stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $34.24. 4,054,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,308. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $42.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.42.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

