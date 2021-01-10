Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Shares Down 1.4%

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.85. 95,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 100,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSRXF. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nomad Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

