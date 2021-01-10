Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Chemical Corporation is a chemical manufacturing company. It offers melamine, sulfuric acid, nitric acid and ammonia; fine chemicals, including special epoxy, flame retardant and disinfectant. Nissan Chemical Corporation, formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho cut Nissan Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Nissan Chemical stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.18. Nissan Chemical has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $62.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average of $52.57.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.63 million. Nissan Chemical had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 14.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nissan Chemical will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

