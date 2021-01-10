Nicole M. Breen Sells 123,739 Shares of WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Stock

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) major shareholder Nicole M. Breen sold 123,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $29,697.36. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BUDZ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 266,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,881. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. WEED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.58.

About WEED

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

