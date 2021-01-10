Nicole M. Breen Sells 123,739 Shares of WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Stock

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) major shareholder Nicole M. Breen sold 123,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $29,697.36. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
BUDZ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 266,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,881. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. WEED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.58.
About WEED
Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.