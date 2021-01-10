NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.40.

NICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

NICE stock opened at $273.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NICE has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.35, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.25 and its 200 day moving average is $228.07.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

