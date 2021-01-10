NewYorkCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $585.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $585.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.56 or 0.00448885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 69.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,756,064,238 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.