New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NYMT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 85.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,371,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after buying an additional 2,478,672 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 32.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,353,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 574,153 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 109.4% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 858,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 448,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 35.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 838,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 221,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.72. 3,018,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,177. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.00. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This is a boost from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

