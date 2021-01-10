Neven Haltmayer Sells 15,632 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 15,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neven Haltmayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of Harmonic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Neven Haltmayer sold 22,183 shares of Harmonic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $137,312.77.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $761.46 million, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.19 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Harmonic by 663.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter worth $79,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Harmonic by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

