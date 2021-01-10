Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) (TSE:NCU) PT Lowered to C$0.20

Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) (TSE:NCU) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) from C$0.15 to C$0.20 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE NCU opened at C$0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The company has a market cap of C$312.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55. Nevada Copper Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.