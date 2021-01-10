Neutrino USD One Day Volume Reaches $4.34 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002581 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $109.34 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 110,054,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,053,823 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

