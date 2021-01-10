NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetSTREIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist decreased their target price on NetSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetSTREIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get NetSTREIT alerts:

NTST stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49. NetSTREIT has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $19.82.

NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). Research analysts predict that NetSTREIT will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from NetSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

About NetSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for NetSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.