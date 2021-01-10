NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

NBTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NBTB opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $41.27.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.07 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,118.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

