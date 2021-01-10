Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush upgraded Navient from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $10.92 on Friday. Navient has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.48 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Navient will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navient during the second quarter worth $56,240,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Navient by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,376,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,882,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in Navient during the third quarter worth $37,180,000. Cooperman Leon G lifted its holdings in Navient by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,180,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,871,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,957,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

