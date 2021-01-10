Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives $25.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLS shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Nautilus alerts:

NYSE NLS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.69. 2,547,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,104. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.80.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.50. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $155.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $97,928.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $282,269. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nautilus during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,208,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nautilus by 83.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.