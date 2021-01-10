National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NOV has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. National Oilwell Varco has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.21.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in National Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in National Oilwell Varco by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

