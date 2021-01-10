National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIZZ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.41. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $100.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.31.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in National Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in National Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 156.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 41.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

