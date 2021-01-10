National Bank Financial Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

National Bank Financial reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on Baytex Energy from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.71.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

