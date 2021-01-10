National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.53.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $790.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The company had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,059,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 398,204 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 371.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,278,376 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 1,007,076 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 19.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,067,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 495,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 98.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. 49.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

