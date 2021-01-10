National Bank Financial Raises Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$12.75

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.63.

FOOD opened at C$13.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.89. The company has a market cap of C$884.74 million and a PE ratio of -188.43. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.49 and a 52 week high of C$13.99.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

