National Bank Financial Increases Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) Price Target to C$20.00

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 18.30% from the company’s previous close.

LAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark lifted their target price on Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Roth Capital lowered Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) stock opened at C$24.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.62. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.71. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$25.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.02.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.03. Analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

