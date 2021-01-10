MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) (LON:MYSL) Shares Gap Down to $9.45

MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) (LON:MYSL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.45, but opened at $9.00. MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 361,762 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.75.

MySale Group plc (MYSL.L) Company Profile (LON:MYSL)

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

