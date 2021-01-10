MX Token (MX) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.37 Million

MX Token (CURRENCY:MX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. One MX Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges including Hoo, MXC and CHAOEX. During the last week, MX Token has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MX Token has a market capitalization of $19.93 million and $4.37 million worth of MX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MX Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00044815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $1,654.26 or 0.04056012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00033500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.89 or 0.00291495 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012674 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MX Token Profile

MX Token (MX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX Token’s total supply is 617,915,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,229,727 tokens. MX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MX Token is www.mxc.com

MX Token Token Trading

MX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo, CHAOEX and MXC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.