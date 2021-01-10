Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.20

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.20 and traded as high as $8.99. Mullen Group shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 500 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on MLLGF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mullen Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Mullen Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mullen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

