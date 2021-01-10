M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

MTB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.80.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $144.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.00 and a 200-day moving average of $108.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 225.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 1,877.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

