MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

Get MSG Networks alerts:

MSGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised MSG Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.33.

MSGN stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.23. MSG Networks has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $17.36.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $157.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. MSG Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,195,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,147,000 after acquiring an additional 739,382 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,097,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the second quarter worth $16,361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 192.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,383,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 909,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks during the third quarter valued at $8,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSG Networks (MSGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.