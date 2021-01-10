Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will post $2.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.25 billion and the lowest is $2.23 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.87.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.55. The company had a trading volume of 830,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,237. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $201,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $2,458,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

