Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,371 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Revance Therapeutics worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 35.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $789,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,723.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RVNC shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.25). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 42,532.11% and a negative return on equity of 88.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

