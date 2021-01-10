Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RXEEY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Rexel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Rexel stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85. Rexel has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

Rexel SA distributes electrical products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, switches, and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

