Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,334 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 45.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Lantheus by 41.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 12.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $991.03 million, a P/E ratio of 185.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $66,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

