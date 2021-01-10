Morgan Stanley Raises Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target to $60.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.60.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.86. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $70.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 162,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,340,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 55,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

