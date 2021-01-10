Morgan Stanley Purchases 191,447 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,255,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 374.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTI opened at $2.42 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $343.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. W&T Offshore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.77.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

