Morgan Stanley Increases FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target to $19.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information security company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.16. FireEye has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.32 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. Analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,138,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in FireEye by 186,954.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,388,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,006,077 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $243,575,000 after purchasing an additional 315,794 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,216,201 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $89,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,095 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,181,561 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $75,261,000 after purchasing an additional 187,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,689,820 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 232,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

