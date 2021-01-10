Morgan Stanley Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,624 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000.

Shares of NYSE:HIX opened at $6.79 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 13,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $92,938.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

