Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 80.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Myovant Sciences worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $46,779.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,678 shares of company stock worth $1,653,600 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MYOV has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.21.

Myovant Sciences Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

