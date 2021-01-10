Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Lowered to $292.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $292.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.08.

NYSE:MCO opened at $280.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,547 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,276 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,867,000 after purchasing an additional 154,131 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 157,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,893,000 after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

