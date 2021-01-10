Monero Classic (XMC) Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000712 BTC on major exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $99,318.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00389332 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 869.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

