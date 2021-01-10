Monarch Gold Co. (MQR.TO) (TSE:MQR) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Monarch Gold Co. (MQR.TO) (TSE:MQR) shares were down 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 647,166 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 881,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$176.45 million and a P/E ratio of 28.00.

About Monarch Gold Co. (MQR.TO) (TSE:MQR)

Monarch Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company owns approximately 315 square kilometers of gold properties, including the Wasamac deposit; the Croinor Gold, the McKenzie Break, and the Swanson advanced projects; and the Beacon mills.

