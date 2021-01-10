MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MKSI. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.18.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $164.96 on Thursday. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $167.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 61.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

